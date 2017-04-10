Winbond posts increased March revenues

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

Taiwan-based Winbond Electronics, a maker of specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, has announced consolidated revenues for March 2017 increased nearly 9% sequentially and 6.6% on year to NT$3.65 billion (US$119.3 million).

Winbond's consolidated sales include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which saw its March revenues surge 19.1% on month and 12.4% from a year earlier to NT$761 million.

Winbond's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 totaled NT$10.43 billion, rising 3.4% on year.

Winbond's board of directors recently adopted a proposal recommending the distribution of a NT$0.60 cash dividend per share for 2016 - the highest in 16 years. Winbond reported net profits of NT$2.9 billion or NT$0.81 per share on consolidated revenues of NT$42.09 billion for 2016. Of the company's total 2016 revenues, specialty DRAM products accounted for 49% followed by flash memory with 37% and mobile DRAM with 14%.