Winbond January revenues down, Macronix up

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Winbond Electronics' consolidated revenues fell about 2% sequentially and 1% on year to NT$3.42 billion (US$110 million) in January 2017, while Macronix International's revenues increased 4.2% on month and 29.8% from a year earlier to NT$2.185 billion, according to the companies.

Winbond manufactures specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, while Macronix specializes in NOR flash and mask ROM chips.

Winbond's consolidated sales include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology. Nuvoton reported record revenues of NT$8.33 billion for 2016, while Winbond's revenues increased 9.8% on year to NT$42.09 billion.

Winbond disclosed net income for 2016 attributed to the parent company translated into an EPS of NT$0.81 compared with NT$0.90 a year earlier, while Nuvoton's net EPS soared 31% on year to NT$2.95.

Macronix' revenues for 2016 totaled NT$24.13 billion, rising 15.3% on year. Macronix generated net profits of NT$633 million in the third quarter of 2016 ending an 18-quarter string of losses.

Macronix, Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m) Month Macronix Winbond Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Jan-17 2,185 29.8% 3,422 (1%) Dec-16 2,097 21.9% 3,492 11% Nov-16 2,198 12.4% 3,573 8% Oct-16 2,471 28.5% 3,710 9.6% Sep-16 2,833 49.3% 3,632 12.7% Aug-16 2,112 11.3% 3,574 11.1% Jul-16 2,147 16% 3,527 14% Jun-16 1,699 (6.7%) 3,521 16.9% May-16 1,739 9.4% 3,455 12.2% Apr-16 1,743 11.5% 3,521 11.4% Mar-16 1,774 3.2% 3,425 4.9% Feb-16 1,629 14.8% 3,205 5.4% Jan-16 1,683 7.3% 3,457 1.2%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017