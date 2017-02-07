Taipei, Thursday, February 9, 2017 04:25 (GMT+8)
Winbond January revenues down, Macronix up
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Winbond Electronics' consolidated revenues fell about 2% sequentially and 1% on year to NT$3.42 billion (US$110 million) in January 2017, while Macronix International's revenues increased 4.2% on month and 29.8% from a year earlier to NT$2.185 billion, according to the companies.

Winbond manufactures specialty DRAM and NOR flash memory, while Macronix specializes in NOR flash and mask ROM chips.

Winbond's consolidated sales include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology. Nuvoton reported record revenues of NT$8.33 billion for 2016, while Winbond's revenues increased 9.8% on year to NT$42.09 billion.

Winbond disclosed net income for 2016 attributed to the parent company translated into an EPS of NT$0.81 compared with NT$0.90 a year earlier, while Nuvoton's net EPS soared 31% on year to NT$2.95.

Macronix' revenues for 2016 totaled NT$24.13 billion, rising 15.3% on year. Macronix generated net profits of NT$633 million in the third quarter of 2016 ending an 18-quarter string of losses.

Macronix, Winbond: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2016 - Jan 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Macronix

Winbond

Sales

Y/Y

Sales

Y/Y

Jan-17

2,185

29.8%

3,422

(1%)

Dec-16

2,097

21.9%

3,492

11%

Nov-16

2,198

12.4%

3,573

8%

Oct-16

2,471

28.5%

3,710

9.6%

Sep-16

2,833

49.3%

3,632

12.7%

Aug-16

2,112

11.3%

3,574

11.1%

Jul-16

2,147

16%

3,527

14%

Jun-16

1,699

(6.7%)

3,521

16.9%

May-16

1,739

9.4%

3,455

12.2%

Apr-16

1,743

11.5%

3,521

11.4%

Mar-16

1,774

3.2%

3,425

4.9%

Feb-16

1,629

14.8%

3,205

5.4%

Jan-16

1,683

7.3%

3,457

1.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, February 2017

