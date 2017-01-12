Taipei, Friday, January 13, 2017 12:18 (GMT+8)
Macronix memory incorporated in new Qualcomm LTE IoT chipset reference design
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 12 January 2017]

Macronix International's NAND MCP memory solution has been adopted and incorporated by Qualcomm as a part of the reference design for a LTE Cat. M1/NB-1 chipset, the MDM9206 modem, according to the Taiwan-based flash memory maker.

Macronix' multichip packages (MCPs) combine RAM and flash memories into one package to satisfy demand for consumer mobile and connected devices. Macronix develops its NAND MCP devices jointly with AP Memory. With minimal footprint, excellent performance and the high quality and power efficiency, Macronix' NAND MCPs offer an ideal integrated memory solution for this rapidly growing market, the company said.

"Being incorporated in Qualcomm Technologies' reference design for its latest LTE MDM9206 modem is an important accomplishment for our MCP solutions," said FL Ni, Macronix VP marketing. "The Internet of Things is the next revolution in the mobile ecosystem, and it's great to be a part of powering the devices of the future."

