Epistar expanding AlGaInP chip, blue-light LED flip-chip capacity
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 January 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar is expanding production capacity for AlGaInP LED chips and blue-light LED flip-chips, according to company president Jou Ming-jiunn. The first quarter is an off-season period and the capacity expansion is preparing for demand in the second quarter, Jou said.

Epistar continues to modify MOCVD sets originally used to make blue-light LED chips for producing AlGaInP LED chips, Jou noted. Epistar will extend infrared AlGaInP LED chip applications from security surveillance to VR (virtual reality), AR (augmented reality) and iris recognition in 2017, Jou indicated. Consequently, the revenue proportion from AlGaInP LED chips is expected to rise from 25-30% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to over 30% in 2017, Jou said.

In addition, Epistar has improved yield rates for blue-light LED flip-chip chip scale packaging (FC CSP) and will expand production capacity in 2017, Jou noted. Epistar expects Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics and China-based LCD TV vendors to increase adoption of blue-light LED flip-chips for backlighting, Jou indicated. In addition, after Apple adopted LED FC CSP for the iPhone 7 camera flash, other smartphone vendors are expected to follow suit in 2017, Jou said. The revenue proportion for blue-light flip-chips will rise to more than 10% in 2017.

While Epistar suffered a net operating loss for 2016, the company hopes to turn to profitability through adjusting production capacity and product mix in 2017, Jou indicated.

