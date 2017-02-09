Taipei, Friday, February 10, 2017 20:45 (GMT+8)
Epistar lands orders for AlGaInP LED chips from international vendors
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 February 2017]

LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar has obtained orders for AlGaInP LED chips from more than two international vendors, with shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2017, according to the company.

AlGaInP LED chips can be adopted for many applications, including security surveillance, fine pixel pitch LED displays, infrared sensing and LED automotive lighting, Epistar said.

Epistar has also landed orders for red-light LED chips from suppliers for large international smartphone vendors, with shipments to begin in the second quarter of 2017 and peak in the third. Such red-light LED chips will be used in range-sensing devices of smartphone cameras, facial and iris recognition devices.

Epistar has expanded production capacity for AlGaInP LED chips through modifying MOCVD sets originally used to produce other LED chips and expects the revenue proportion for the product to rise from 25-30% in the fourth quarter of 2016 to 30-40% in 2017.

