Everlight, Epistar see on-month growth in March revenues

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics saw March consolidated revenues of NT$2.536 billion (US$83.4 million) increase 18.51% on month and 3.82% on year, while LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar had revenues of NT$2.231 billion, growing 22.45% on month but slipping 0.08% on year, according to the companies.

Everlight posted January-March consolidated revenues of NT$6.716 billion, falling 11.63% on quarter and 3.46% on year, while the of NT$5.735 billion for Epistar declined 9.47% on quarter and 5.33% on year.

Lextar Electronics also reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.231 billion for March, rising 29.45% on month and 1.67% on year, and NT$3.141 billion for January-March, dipping 5.77% on quarter and 7.36% on year.

3 LED makers: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Everlight Electronics Epistar Lextar Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Mar-17 2,536 3.8% 2,231 (0.1%) 1,231 1.7% Feb-17 2,140 1.7% 1,822 10.8% 951 (5.1%) Jan-17 2,039 (15.4%) 1,682 (22.9%) 958 (18.6%) Dec-16 2,535 (1.7%) 2,066 (4.3%) 1,053 (7.2%) Nov-16 2,653 4.5% 2,136 17.8% 1,139 (2.5%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017