Foxconn 4Q16 net profit hits record

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported net profit of NT$68.766 billion (US$2.17 billion) for fourth-quarter 2016, the company's highest-ever quarterly level.
In addition, gross margin of 8.44% for the fourth quarter was the highest quarterly figure since first-quarter 2013. This is because shipments for main clients' new products significantly increased in the fourth quarter and production efficiency was on the rise due to more automated production, Foxconn noted.
|
Foxconn Electronics: Financial report, 4Q16 and 2016 (NT$b)
|
Item
|
4Q16
|
Q/Q
|
Y/Y
|
2016
|
Y/Y
|
Consolidated revenues
|
1,403.239
|
30.49%
|
(1.85%)
|
4,358.733
|
(2.95%)
|
Gross margin
|
8.44%
|
1.00pp
|
1.33pp
|
7.38%
|
0.15pp
|
Net operating profit
|
76.685
|
82.12%
|
40.99%
|
174.940
|
6.50%
|
Net profit
|
68.766
|
98.54%
|
29.91%
|
148.663
|
1.22%
|
Net EPS (NT$)
|
3.98
|
|
|
8.60
|
Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017