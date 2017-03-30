Foxconn invests in China-based battery maker CATL

MOPS and EDN, March 29; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) will invest over CNY1 billion (US$145.24 million) to acquire 7.66 million shares or a 1.19% stake in China-based lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Some market watchers believe Foxconn's investment in CATL is meant to expand its reach to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry since Foxconn already has several investments in the production of EV-related components such as car-use panels, stamping molds, PCBs, sensors, cameras and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The investment is expected to help strengthen Foxconn's coverage in EV battery and battery management system (BMS) applications.