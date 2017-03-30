Taipei, Friday, March 31, 2017 15:44 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
17°C
Foxconn invests in China-based battery maker CATL
MOPS and EDN, March 29; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 30 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) will invest over CNY1 billion (US$145.24 million) to acquire 7.66 million shares or a 1.19% stake in China-based lithium battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL).

Some market watchers believe Foxconn's investment in CATL is meant to expand its reach to the electric vehicle (EV) battery industry since Foxconn already has several investments in the production of EV-related components such as car-use panels, stamping molds, PCBs, sensors, cameras and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The investment is expected to help strengthen Foxconn's coverage in EV battery and battery management system (BMS) applications.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan local governments expected to procure over 200,000 LED street lamps in 2017

    LED | 9min ago

  • Unitech Printed Circuit Board signs NT$4.5 billion loans

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 12min ago

  • Wus Printed Circuit reports profits in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 2h 13min ago

  • PCB maker Unimicron swings back to profitability in 4Q16

    Bits + chips - Newswatch | 3h 9min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link