Foxconn invests in SoftBank subsidiary, sets up joint venture with Sharp
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 1 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics has had its subsidiary Foxconn (Far East) Limited acquire 96,268 new shares of SoftBank Group's subsidiary SoftBank Group Capital APAC at US$600.602 million for a 54.5% stake, while another subsidiary Fabrigene Limited acquired 208.702 million shares of Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY, a joint venture to be established by Sharp and Foxconn Electronics, at US$25 million for a 51.2% stake, according to Foxconn Electronics.

The stake investment in SoftBank Group Capital APAC aims to seek investment opportunities through combining Foxconn Electronics' manufacturing capability with SoftBank's know-how and experience in venture investment, Foxconn Electronics said.

The establishment of Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY is to strengthen commercialization and marketing of Sharp's in-house-developed healthcare and medical technologies and products using Foxconn Electronics' manufacturing capability and worldwide marketing channels, with the joint venture to focus on life science, clean air, water and food as well as medical imaging.

Sharp will shift its healthcare and medical business units together with assets to three new operating subsidiaries, Sharp Life Science, Sharp Healthcare and Medical (UK) and Lacamas Life Science by March 1, 2017. The business units to be shifted include protein analysis equipment, microbe sensors, gastrointestinal ultrasound, soil analysis equipment, drinking water production equipment, plant factories, new technology for measuring blood pressure and biometric chips. Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY will serve as holding company for the three new subsidiaries.

