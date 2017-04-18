Foxconn subsidiary obtains 40% stake in FSK L&S

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 April 2017]

Foxconn Electronics has announced that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Jusda International has spent US$14.268 million acquiring a 40% stake in FSK L&S, a joint-venture providing smart logistics IT solutions established by Foxconn's subsidiary Jusda and South Korea-based SK C&C.

For the deal, Foxconn has had its China-based subsidiary Chengdu Jusda Supply Chain Management acquire a 100% stake in Jusda International for US$15 million.

According to industry sources, FSK L&S will provide smart logistics solution based on integration of logistics information, IoT, artificial intelligence and Big Data analysis under own brand Kerol.