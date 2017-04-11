Foxconn sees growth in March revenues

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$341.69 billion for March 2017, up 17.99% on month and 0.6% on year and NT$976.6 billion for the first quarter, up slightly by 1.96% on year.

The revenue growth in March was because the company's three major product lines all enjoyed growth. The communications product line had the strongest growth, followed by the computing and then the consumer electronics product lines.

Although Foxconn's revenues in the first quarter were up from the same quarter a year ago, some market watchers are concerned that exchange rate fluctuations and the acquisition of Nokia may have negative influences on the company's non-operating income.