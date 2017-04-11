Taipei, Wednesday, April 12, 2017 18:09 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
22°C
Foxconn sees growth in March revenues
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 11 April 2017]

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$341.69 billion for March 2017, up 17.99% on month and 0.6% on year and NT$976.6 billion for the first quarter, up slightly by 1.96% on year.

The revenue growth in March was because the company's three major product lines all enjoyed growth. The communications product line had the strongest growth, followed by the computing and then the consumer electronics product lines.

Although Foxconn's revenues in the first quarter were up from the same quarter a year ago, some market watchers are concerned that exchange rate fluctuations and the acquisition of Nokia may have negative influences on the company's non-operating income.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link