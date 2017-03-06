Foxconn China-subsidiary cooperates with GCL System Integration on PV power generation projects

FuYang Soleros Technology (Nan Yang), a wholly-owned Foxconn Electronics subsidiary and contractor for PV power generation projects in the China market, has cooperated with GCL System Integration Technology, a China-based PV module maker and PV power-generating station EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator, to undertake PV power projects, according to China-based media reports.
The projects consist of PV power-generating stations with total installation capacity of 250MWp and 50MWp of rooftop PV systems, all to be completed by the end of 2017. According to China-based sina.com, these projects are worth a total of CNY2 billion (US$291 million).