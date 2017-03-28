China LED chip makers expanding capacities

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

Sanan Optoelectronics, the largest China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, is expanding production capacity through adding 94 MOCVD sets to a total of 380 at the end of 2017, while fellow maker Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology will start operations at its new factory with monthly production capacity of 600,000 LED epitaxial wafers in the second quarter of 2017 and increase total monthly capacity to 7.5-8 million wafers at the end of the year, according to industry sources.

In addition, Sanan will add 19 MOCVD sets with total monthly capacity of 100,000-150,000 wafers specifically to make AlGaInP LED chips, the sources said.

Despite expansion of LED chip production capacities, the largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS indicated that global supply of LED chips will be tight until the third quarter of 2017 because there will be a larger increase in demand than in supply. Based on MLS' estimates, global LED chip production capacity in 2017 is equivalent to 83.28 million LED epitaxial wafers, while global demand is 92.35 million wafers, with demand for LED chips used in indoor fine pixel pitch displays and LED lighting to increase 50% and 20% respectively on year.

However, Taiwan-based LED makers hold a conservative outlook that the current tight chip supply is likely to turn into oversupply in the second half of 2017.