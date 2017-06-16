Sanan Optoelectronics steps into plant factory business

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

China's largest LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics stepped into the plant factory sector through establishing a joint-venture, Sanan Sino-Science, with the Institute of Botany under the Chinese Academy of Sciences at the end of 2015. Sanan holds a 90% stake in the JV.

Plant factories use LED lighting to grow plants. Sanan Sino-Science has set up a factory with daily production capacity of 1.5 tons of vegetables in southeastern China and one to produce high value-added plants and herbs specifically for medical use, according to industry sources.

Sanan Sino-Science will invest CNY7 billion (US$1.03 billion) to set up a biotechnology headquarters, a plant factory R&D center and an LED lighting-based plant production base in four years, the sources noted. The company has set aside an R&D budget equivalent to NT$80 million (US$2.65 million) for 2017 and will set aside annual R&D budgets of at least NT$100-120 million beginning 2018, the sources indicated. In addition, Sanan Sino-Science will expand R&D staff from over 40 members at present to more than 200.

Sanan Sino-Science will focus on developing technology for using LED lighting to produce plants and medicinal herbs, promoting sales of plant factories on a turn-key basis, and eventually developing and producing pharmaceuticals based on plants and herbs, the sources noted. Sanan Sino-Science has begun to market turn-key plant factory solutions in Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia and the US and will do so in India, the Middle and Europe, the sources said.

The largest Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider, Everlight Electronics has also unveiled LED plant growing lighting products, which have passed LM-80 lumen maintenance testing, the sources indicated.

Sanan Sino-Science booth at the International Optoelectronics Exposition 2017

Photo: Siu Han, Digitimes, June 2017