MLS to set up joint venture in US

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has signed with US-based LED lighting vendor Lighting Science Group (LGS) and LGS' subsidiary LGS MLS JV Holdings (SPV) to establish a US-based joint venture, Global Value Lighting, with MLS to invest US$4.9 million for a 49% stake and SPV to hold a 51% stake, according to MLS.

MLS will supply LED lighting products for the joint venture to market in North America, MLS president Lawrence Lin said.

In the US market, LED penetration of lighting products is lower than expected and this is not due to prices, but because lighting engineering service providers and consumers are conservative about adopting LED lighting, Lin noted. However, sales of LED filament light bulbs and LED light tubes in the US market have increased significantly, Lin indicated.