Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
32°C
China LED chip output value to grow 30% in 2017, says GGII
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

China-based LED chip makers, due to growing demand and production capacity expansion, will see total output value in 2017 increase about 30% on year, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII).

China-based LED chip makers' total production value in 2016 grew 11.54% on year, GGII said. In comparison, global LED chip production value in 2016 rose 7-8% on year and is expected rise 13-14% in 2017.

China-based LED chip makers will add over 100 MOCVD sets in 2017. San'an Optoelectronics is the largest China-based LED chip maker with a market share of over 30%.

According to China-based LED lighting makers, prices for LED chips will remain stable during the second half of 2017 and 2018.

Categories: LED LED upstream

Tags: 2017 China

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link