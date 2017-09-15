China LED chip output value to grow 30% in 2017, says GGII

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

China-based LED chip makers, due to growing demand and production capacity expansion, will see total output value in 2017 increase about 30% on year, according to Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII).

China-based LED chip makers' total production value in 2016 grew 11.54% on year, GGII said. In comparison, global LED chip production value in 2016 rose 7-8% on year and is expected rise 13-14% in 2017.

China-based LED chip makers will add over 100 MOCVD sets in 2017. San'an Optoelectronics is the largest China-based LED chip maker with a market share of over 30%.

According to China-based LED lighting makers, prices for LED chips will remain stable during the second half of 2017 and 2018.