Taipei, Sunday, December 24, 2017 02:35 (GMT+8)
mostly clear
Taipei
19°C
Sanan to purchase more MOCVD equipment with government subsidies
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 December 2017]

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics has obtained subsidies of CNY93.135 million (US$14.1 million) from the local government in Xiamen for the purchase of 30 sets of 4-inch MOCVD equipment, according to industry sources.

Sanan will see its market share further expand gradually in 2018 along with the installation of the new MOCVD machines, said the sources.

Sanan's share in China's LED chip market is expected to increase to 32% in 2017 from 27% a year earlier based on its current production capacity for blue- and green-light LED chips, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, two other major makers HC SemiTek and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology are also expanding production capacities. Sanan, HC SemiTek and Huaian Aucksun each are expected to have a production capacity of over one million LED epitaxial wafers a month by year-end 2017.

HC SemiTek is expected to see its share in China's LED chip market rise to 20% in 2017 from 13% a year earlier, while Huaian Aucksun's will expand to 12% from 3%.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link