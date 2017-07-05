China LED makers to retire about 1,800 old MOCVD sets in 2018-2020

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

China-based LED firms are expected to retire about 1,800 old MOCVD sets in 2018-2020, triggering a wave of replacement demand, according to industry sources.

The number accounts for about 58% of the about 3,100 MOCVD sets currently in use around the world and nearly 50% of global LED epitaxial wafer production capacity, according to industry sources.

Local governments in China, in order to boost LED industry, have offered funds to subsidize procurement of manufacturing equipment, the sources said. China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers capitalized on government subsidies to expand or set up production capacities, with procurement of MOCVD sets peaking in 2010-2012, the sources noted, adding MOCVD sets procured in the period will come to the end of their service life in 2018-2020, the sources indicated.

Although most local governments have ended or largely reduced subsidization, leading China-based makers, mainly San'an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology, have kept expanding production capacities, the sources said. For example, San'an Optoelectronics has 286 MOCVD sets currently and will add another 94 by the end of 2017 and plans to add another 50 in 2018, the sources noted.

Global market value for MOCVD sets will grow from US$614.8 million in 2016 to US$1.1628 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 14%, the sources cited UK-based Technavio as indicating. While US-based Veeco Instruments and Germany-based Aixtron SE still dominate global supply of MOCVD sets, they face competition from China-based suppliers, such as Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment and Tang Optoelectronics Equipment (Shanghai), in the China market, the sources indicated.