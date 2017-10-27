China market: San'an Optoelectronics posts net profits CNY2.378 billion for 1Q-3Q17

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker San'an Optoelectronics has reported net profits of CNY$2.378 billion (US$349 million) for January-September 2017, hiking 59.0% on year.

For the third quarter, San'an recorded consolidated revenues of CNY2.216 billion, up 29.8% on year with a gross margin of 37.82%. Net operating profits totaled CNY939.860 million, up 68.3%, and net profits of CNY862.718 million, up 63.0%.

For the January-September period, the company posted revenues of CNY6.283 billion, growing 40.1% on year. Gross margin stood at 39.09%, while net operating profits reached CNY2.567 billion, up 88.9%.

China-based fellow maker HC SemiTek is expected to report net profits of CNY122-165 million for the third quarter and CNY338-380 million for January-September.

China-based Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology also announced recently that it will add an additional monthly capacity of 475,000 LED epitaxial wafers and expand its annual production capacity for patterned sapphire substrates to six million 4-inch equivalent wafers in 2018.