Taipei, Thursday, October 26, 2017 07:32 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
19°C
San'an obtains subsidy for MOCVD tool purchases
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker San'an Optoelectronics has obtained first-phase subsidy of CNY124 million (US$18.7 million) from the government of Xiamen City, southeastern China, for procuring 30 MOCVD sets for making 4-inch LED wafers, according to industry sources.

San'an previously disclosed it would install 10 new MOCVD sets beginning August 2017, expecting the number to reach 450 by year-end, up 40% from year-end 2016.

While US-based Veeco Instruments and Germany-based Aixtron SE have dominated the China MOCVD set market, they face increasing competition from China-based Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment (AMFE), which has cumulatively shipped about 100 MOCVD sets to the China market and expects the cumulative shipments to reach 120 by year-end 2017. Prism A7, a MOCVD set produced by AMFE, can simultaneously make 136 4-inch LED wafers.

China-based makers have dominated global supply of general LED lighting products. Due to off-season effects on demand for LED lighting, prices for LED devices of common specifications dropped 5-10% in third-quarter 2017. However, prices for special-purpose LED devices remain stable.

Realtime news

  • ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

    IT + CE | 11h 35min ago

  • Test solutions provider Chroma eyeing AI-based smart production

    Bits + chips | 11h 41min ago

  • China likely to hike antitrust tariffs on Korea polysilicon

    Before Going to Press | 12h 5min ago

  • LCD panel oversupply may happen in 2019, says Innolux

    Before Going to Press | 12h 10min ago

  • HPE, Wiwynn to make Microsoft Project Olympus servers

    Before Going to Press | 12h 13min ago

  • Taiwan market: NCC encourages LTE Wi-Fi services

    Before Going to Press | 12h 17min ago

  • Qualcomm CEO reportedly meets Taiwan vice premier over antitrust fine

    Before Going to Press | 12h 21min ago

  • Merry Electronics nets NT$615 million in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 12h 29min ago

  • Yageo nets NT$3.64 billion January-September

    Before Going to Press | 12h 32min ago

  • UMC shipments equivalent to 1.75 million 8-inch wafers in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:56

  • Genius Electronic Optical nets NT$3.01 per share for 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | Oct 25, 18:53

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link