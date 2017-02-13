MLS hikes prices for some products

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 February 2017]

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS has taken the initiative to hike quotes by 15% for some LED packaging, according to industry sources.

As component costs have significantly risen, other China-based LED packaging service providers may follow suit by hiking prices. Prices for LED packaging will generally not drop in the first half of 2017, the sources said.

In response to the increases, first-tier China-based LED lighting maker Opple Lighting has raised prices by 15% for almost all types of LED lamps.

Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Unity Opto Technology hiked quotes by about 10% in December 2016 and indicated that LED packaging service providers may hike prices by up to 5% in the second quarter of 2017 due to strong demand for fine pixel pitch LED displays and some specifications of LED lighting.