Taipei, Thursday, December 7, 2017 15:04 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
18°C
Sanan Optoelectronics to set up LED production base in southeastern China
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

The largest China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics has announced it will invest CNY33.3 billion (US$5.03 billion) to set up an LED production base in Quanzhou, southeastern China.

The production at the base will mainly consist of GaN substrates, epitaxial wafers and chips, GaAs epitaxial wafers and chips and high-power GaN lasers. All production lines will come into operation in five years and reach a high level of capacity utilization with target total annual revenues of CNY27 billion in seven years.

Sanan, compared to active capacity expansion by China-based fellow makers including HC SemiTek, Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology and Xiamen Changelight, only slightly expanded production capacity in 2017. Sanan's latest investment plan is meant to maintain its leadership and competitiveness in the LED industry, industry observers said.

Sanan posted net profit of CNY691 million for the first quarter of 2017, CNY1.515 billion for the second quarter and CNY2.378 billion for the third.

According to China-based Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII), China's 2017 production value for LED chips will grow 30% on year, with the five largest makers to together occupy over 60% of the total value.

Realtime news

  • Macronix sales increase almost 50% on year in November

    Bits + chips | 35min ago

  • TV panel prices to stabilize in 1Q 18, says firm

    Displays | 39min ago

  • AUO November revenues down 9.4% on year

    Displays | 44min ago

  • AI, IoT to greatly benefit Taiwan ICT sector, says TCA chair

    IT + CE | 50min ago

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 introduces new architectures for AI, immersion

    Bits + chips | 57min ago

  • Taiwan NARLabs inks LOI with Microsoft on AI collaborations

    IT + CE | 1h 10min ago

  • Taiwan market: Vivo launches V7, V7+

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 14min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link