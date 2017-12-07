Sanan Optoelectronics to set up LED production base in southeastern China

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 7 December 2017]

The largest China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Sanan Optoelectronics has announced it will invest CNY33.3 billion (US$5.03 billion) to set up an LED production base in Quanzhou, southeastern China.

The production at the base will mainly consist of GaN substrates, epitaxial wafers and chips, GaAs epitaxial wafers and chips and high-power GaN lasers. All production lines will come into operation in five years and reach a high level of capacity utilization with target total annual revenues of CNY27 billion in seven years.

Sanan, compared to active capacity expansion by China-based fellow makers including HC SemiTek, Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology and Xiamen Changelight, only slightly expanded production capacity in 2017. Sanan's latest investment plan is meant to maintain its leadership and competitiveness in the LED industry, industry observers said.

Sanan posted net profit of CNY691 million for the first quarter of 2017, CNY1.515 billion for the second quarter and CNY2.378 billion for the third.

According to China-based Shenzhen Gaogong Industry Research (GGII), China's 2017 production value for LED chips will grow 30% on year, with the five largest makers to together occupy over 60% of the total value.