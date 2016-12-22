Taipei, Friday, December 23, 2016 14:56 (GMT+8)
MLS to invest in Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 December 2016]

The largest China-based LED packaging service provider MLS will invest CNY500 million (US$72.5 million) in Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology, a China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker, for a 26.88% stake to secure supply of LED chips, according to industry sources.

Taiwan-based Epistar, currently the largest supplier of LED chips for MLS, has reduced production capacity and output of low-price LED chips to decrease net operating losses, the sources said. However, while Epistar is adjusting its product mix to increase the average selling price, the strategy is at odds with MLS' focus on large procurement of LED chips at low cost, the sources noted. Therefore, Epistar is likely to decrease supply of LED chips for MLS, motivating MLS to seek other supply sources, the sources indicated.

In addition to a stake investment in Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology, MLS in April 2016 signed with China-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker HC SemiTek in a strategic cooperation to have MLS procure LED chips from HC SemiTek at a total value of at least CNY1.5 billion over three years, the sources said.

