San'an Optoelectronics tops China LED chip makers in government subsidy

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

San'an Optoelectronics has obtained the largest amount of subsidies from China's government authorities among all local LED epitaxial wafer and chip makers, according to industry sources.

San'an obtained subsidies of CNY3.395 billion (US$528 million) in total during 2009-2016, with a maximum of CNY800 million in a single year, the sources said.

In 2012-2016, Elec-Tech International obtained subsidies of CNY1 billion in total, HC SemiTek received CNY670 million, and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology got CNY150 million, the sources noted.

Most of subsidies were for procurement of MOCVD sets, while the remaining were for technology and/or product development projects, the sources indicated.

San'an has reported consolidated revenues of CNY4.067 billion and net profit of CNY1.515 billion for January-June 2017, growing 46% and 57% respectively on year.