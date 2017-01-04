Taipei, Thursday, January 5, 2017 13:10 (GMT+8)
MLS to expand capacity ahead of schedule
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 4 January 2017]

China's largest LED packaging service provider MLS originally planned to expand its monthly packaging capacity from 60-70 billion LED chips currently to 150 billion units by the end of 2018, but has sped up expansion to reach the target by the end of 2017, according to the company.

The advance in capacity expansion is because demand for large-size fine pixel pitch LED displays has far exceeded supply and MLS needs much more capacity for producing LED lighting products arising from the acquisition of Osram's lamp business unit Ledvance.

Of the additional packaging capacity, 60% will be used to produce large-size fine pixel pitch LED displays and 40% LED lighting, MLS said.

Taiwan-based LED epitaxial wafer and chip maker Epistar originally supplied 30% of MLS's demand for LED chips but has decreased supply since mid-2016 due to Epistar's downward adjusting output of entry-level LCD chips to reduce operating losses. Consequently, MLS has added two China-based makers, HC SemiTek to supply LED chips used to produce large-size fine pixel pitch LED displays and Huaian Aucksun Optoelectronics Technology supplying LED chips used to produce lighting products.

Categories: LED LED applications

Tags: capacity

