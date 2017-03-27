Topco posts record profits in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 27 March 2017]

Wafer and IC distributor Topco Scientific has reported net profits of NT$1.203 billion (US$39.71 million) on revenues of NT$22.629 billion in 2016. Both figures were the company's highest annual levels.

The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$7.25 for 2016. Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$5 in cash for the year.

The company is expected to post revenues of NT$5.9-6.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017 due to price hikes of 12-inch wafers and increasing shipments of photoresist products for 10nm chips, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times. The company's revenues hit a record high of NT$5.47 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company's stock price gained NT$1.90 to close at NT$99.50 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 27 session.