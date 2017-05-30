Topco 2017 revenues to rise over 10%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific is expected to post more than 10% revenue growth in 2017 driven by robust demand for silicon wafers and photoresist solutions, according to industry sources.

Topco distributes wafers as well as other semiconductor materials for Japan-based Shin-Etsu Handotai. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which is looking to enter mass production of 10nm chips, is reportedly Topco's largest customer.

Topco has reported consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased 1.2% from a year earlier to NT$5.57 billion (US$184.9 million), while gross margin stayed flat at 12.56%. The company posted net profits of NT$254 million in the quarter with EPS reaching NT$1.53.

Topco's consolidated revenues for the first four months of 2017 came to NT$7.45 billion, down about 3% on year.

In addition to semiconductor components and materials, which accounted for about 80% of Topco's total revenues, the company also supplies materials for the LCD photoelectric industry, and solar and LED materials.