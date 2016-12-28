Silicon wafer suppliers hike contract prices by 10% for 1Q17

Commercial Times, December 28; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 28 December 2016]

Local and international silicon wafer suppliers have settled contract prices for 12-inch wafers for the first quarter of 2017 with Taiwan-based semiconductor firms, with overall prices edging up 10% on average, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

Prices of 12-inch polished wafers and epitaxial wafers will be raised by 10% from the current levels of US$50-60 and US$80, respectively, while prices of 20nm and below 12-inch wafers will be hiked to US$130 per unit from US$120, said the paper.

The price hikes came due to increasingly tight supply of wafers in the market caused by a lack of capacity ramps by major suppliers in recent years and rising wafer demand from China, said the paper.

Most foundry houses, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), Powerchip Technology, and Nanya Technology, all have agreed to price hikes.

Taiwan-based wafer suppliers GlobalWafers, Formosa Sumco Technology, wafer distributor Topco Scientific and Japan-based suppliers Shin-Etsu Handotai and Sumco will benefit from the price adjustment, the paper noted.