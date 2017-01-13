Topco posts record 2016 revenues

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 13 January 2017]

Taiwan-based Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues for 2016 grew about 19% on year to a record high of NT$22.63 billion (US$716.7 million). The semiconductor material distributor also expressed optimism about its sales performance in 2017, citing continued strong demand for advanced-node chips and foundries' ongoing capacity expansions.

Topco generated net profits of NT$891 million in the first three quarters of 2016, with EPS reaching NT$5.37. Market watchers expect Topco's EPS for all of 2016 to top NT$7.

Topco distributes silicon wafers, photoresists and other semiconductor materials for Japan-based Shin-Etsu Handotai. With Shin-Etsu raising its quotes for 12-inch wafers, and demand for high-end photoresists picking up, Topco is expected to enjoy revenue growth in 2017, according to the watchers.

Fellow company Wahlee Industrial has disclosed consolidated revenues for 2016 slid 1.25% on year to NT$39.54 billion. Wahlee is the sales agent for products such as photoresists and CMP slurries from JSR.