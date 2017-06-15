Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific is expected to see its revenues peak for 2017 in the third quarter driven by robust demand for silicon wafers and photoresist solutions, according to industry sources.

Tight supply of silicon wafers is set to raise wafer prices by another 10-20% sequentially in the third quarter, the sources said. Wafer prices already went up slightly in the first quarter.

Photoresist demand has also been stimulated by chipmakers' volume production of 10nm chips, the sources indicated.

Topco's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 are estimated at NT$6 billion (US$197.6 million). Revenues for the third quarter are forecast to surpass NT$7 billion, said the sources, adding that the company will likely enjoy over 10% revenue growth in all of 2017.

Topco has reported revenues of NT$22.63 billion for 2016, up 19% on year, while net profits increased about 25% to NT$1.2 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$7.25.