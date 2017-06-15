Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:34 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
27°C
Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 15 June 2017]

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific is expected to see its revenues peak for 2017 in the third quarter driven by robust demand for silicon wafers and photoresist solutions, according to industry sources.

Tight supply of silicon wafers is set to raise wafer prices by another 10-20% sequentially in the third quarter, the sources said. Wafer prices already went up slightly in the first quarter.

Photoresist demand has also been stimulated by chipmakers' volume production of 10nm chips, the sources indicated.

Topco's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 are estimated at NT$6 billion (US$197.6 million). Revenues for the third quarter are forecast to surpass NT$7 billion, said the sources, adding that the company will likely enjoy over 10% revenue growth in all of 2017.

Topco has reported revenues of NT$22.63 billion for 2016, up 19% on year, while net profits increased about 25% to NT$1.2 billion. EPS for the year came to NT$7.25.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link