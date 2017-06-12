Topco Scientific revenues drop 4% on year in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.933 billion for May 2017, representing a 2.99% increase on month and 4.01% drop on year.

IC materials distributor has totaled NT$9.381 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.63% compared with the same time last year.

Its first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues increased 1.2% from a year earlier to NT$5.57 billion (US$184.9 million), with net profits for the quarter reaching NT$254 million, or an EPS of NT$1.53.

Topco is expected to post more than 10% in revenue growth in 2017, driven by robust demand for silicon wafers and photoresist solutions, according to industry sources.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 1,933 3% (4%) 9,381 (3.6%) Apr-17 1,877 1% (15.3%) 7,448 (3.5%) Mar-17 1,857 2.2% 2.5% 5,571 1.2% Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3% Jun-16 1,909 (5.2%) 26% 11,644 23.2% May-16 2,014 (9.2%) 41.4% 9,735 22.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017