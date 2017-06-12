Topco Scientific revenues drop 4% on year in May

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.933 billion for May 2017, representing a 2.99% increase on month and 4.01% drop on year.
IC materials distributor has totaled NT$9.381 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.63% compared with the same time last year.
Its first-quarter 2017 consolidated revenues increased 1.2% from a year earlier to NT$5.57 billion (US$184.9 million), with net profits for the quarter reaching NT$254 million, or an EPS of NT$1.53.
Topco is expected to post more than 10% in revenue growth in 2017, driven by robust demand for silicon wafers and photoresist solutions, according to industry sources.
Topco: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
1,933
|
3%
|
(4%)
|
9,381
|
(3.6%)
Apr-17
|
1,877
|
1%
|
(15.3%)
|
7,448
|
(3.5%)
Mar-17
|
1,857
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
5,571
|
1.2%
Feb-17
|
1,817
|
(4.2%)
|
10.6%
|
3,714
|
0.6%
Jan-17
|
1,897
|
9.9%
|
(7.4%)
|
1,897
|
(7.4%)
Dec-16
|
1,727
|
(12.7%)
|
0.1%
|
22,627
|
18.6%
Nov-16
|
1,977
|
12.1%
|
23.7%
|
20,900
|
20.5%
Oct-16
|
1,764
|
(8%)
|
10.2%
|
18,924
|
20.2%
Sep-16
|
1,917
|
3.9%
|
16.1%
|
17,160
|
21.3%
Aug-16
|
1,846
|
5.2%
|
20%
|
15,243
|
22%
Jul-16
|
1,754
|
(8.2%)
|
16.5%
|
13,398
|
22.3%
Jun-16
|
1,909
|
(5.2%)
|
26%
|
11,644
|
23.2%
May-16
|
2,014
|
(9.2%)
|
41.4%
|
9,735
|
22.6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017