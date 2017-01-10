Topco Scientific reports revenues for December 2016

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.727 billion (US$54.08 million) for December 2016, representing a 12.65% drop on month and 0.12% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$22.627 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.64% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2015, Topco Scientific totaled NT$19.072 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.41% sequentially on year.
The company's stock price changed 0.57% and finished at NT$87.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.
Topco: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Dec-16
|
1,727
|
(12.7%)
|
0.1%
|
22,627
|
18.6%
Nov-16
|
1,977
|
12.1%
|
23.7%
|
20,900
|
20.5%
Oct-16
|
1,764
|
(8%)
|
10.2%
|
18,924
|
20.2%
Sep-16
|
1,917
|
3.9%
|
16.1%
|
17,160
|
21.3%
Aug-16
|
1,846
|
5.2%
|
20%
|
15,243
|
22%
Jul-16
|
1,754
|
(8.2%)
|
16.5%
|
13,398
|
22.3%
Jun-16
|
1,909
|
(5.2%)
|
26%
|
11,644
|
23.2%
May-16
|
2,014
|
(9.2%)
|
41.4%
|
9,735
|
22.6%
Apr-16
|
2,217
|
22.3%
|
39.6%
|
7,721
|
18.5%
Mar-16
|
1,812
|
10.3%
|
7.4%
|
5,504
|
11.7%
Feb-16
|
1,643
|
(19.8%)
|
8.9%
|
3,692
|
14%
Jan-16
|
2,049
|
18.8%
|
18.4%
|
2,049
|
18.4%
Dec-15
|
1,725
|
7.9%
|
1.8%
|
19,072
|
5.4%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017