Topco Scientific reports revenues for December 2016

MOPS, January 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 10 January 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.727 billion (US$54.08 million) for December 2016, representing a 12.65% drop on month and 0.12% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$22.627 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 18.64% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2015, Topco Scientific totaled NT$19.072 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.41% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed 0.57% and finished at NT$87.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on January 9, 2017.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Dec 2015 - Dec 2016 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3% Jun-16 1,909 (5.2%) 26% 11,644 23.2% May-16 2,014 (9.2%) 41.4% 9,735 22.6% Apr-16 2,217 22.3% 39.6% 7,721 18.5% Mar-16 1,812 10.3% 7.4% 5,504 11.7% Feb-16 1,643 (19.8%) 8.9% 3,692 14% Jan-16 2,049 18.8% 18.4% 2,049 18.4% Dec-15 1,725 7.9% 1.8% 19,072 5.4%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, January 2017