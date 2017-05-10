Topco Scientific revenues drop 15% on year in April

MOPS, May 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.877 billion (US$62.04 million) for April 2017, representing a 1.03% increase on month and 15.34% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$7.448 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.53% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -3.21% and finished at NT$96.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Apr-17 1,877 1% (15.3%) 7,448 (3.5%) Mar-17 1,857 2.2% 2.5% 5,571 1.2% Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3% Jun-16 1,909 (5.2%) 26% 11,644 23.2% May-16 2,014 (9.2%) 41.4% 9,735 22.6% Apr-16 2,217 22.3% 39.6% 7,721 18.5%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017