Topco Scientific revenues drop 15% on year in April

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.877 billion (US$62.04 million) for April 2017, representing a 1.03% increase on month and 15.34% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$7.448 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.53% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -3.21% and finished at NT$96.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.
Topco: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Apr-17
|
1,877
|
1%
|
(15.3%)
|
7,448
|
(3.5%)
Mar-17
|
1,857
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
5,571
|
1.2%
Feb-17
|
1,817
|
(4.2%)
|
10.6%
|
3,714
|
0.6%
Jan-17
|
1,897
|
9.9%
|
(7.4%)
|
1,897
|
(7.4%)
Dec-16
|
1,727
|
(12.7%)
|
0.1%
|
22,627
|
18.6%
Nov-16
|
1,977
|
12.1%
|
23.7%
|
20,900
|
20.5%
Oct-16
|
1,764
|
(8%)
|
10.2%
|
18,924
|
20.2%
Sep-16
|
1,917
|
3.9%
|
16.1%
|
17,160
|
21.3%
Aug-16
|
1,846
|
5.2%
|
20%
|
15,243
|
22%
Jul-16
|
1,754
|
(8.2%)
|
16.5%
|
13,398
|
22.3%
Jun-16
|
1,909
|
(5.2%)
|
26%
|
11,644
|
23.2%
May-16
|
2,014
|
(9.2%)
|
41.4%
|
9,735
|
22.6%
Apr-16
|
2,217
|
22.3%
|
39.6%
|
7,721
|
18.5%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017