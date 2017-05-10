Taipei, Thursday, May 11, 2017 09:24 (GMT+8)
Topco Scientific revenues drop 15% on year in April
MOPS, May 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.877 billion (US$62.04 million) for April 2017, representing a 1.03% increase on month and 15.34% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$7.448 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.53% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -3.21% and finished at NT$96.50 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on May 9, 2017.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Apr 2016 - Apr 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Apr-17

1,877

1%

(15.3%)

7,448

(3.5%)

Mar-17

1,857

2.2%

2.5%

5,571

1.2%

Feb-17

1,817

(4.2%)

10.6%

3,714

0.6%

Jan-17

1,897

9.9%

(7.4%)

1,897

(7.4%)

Dec-16

1,727

(12.7%)

0.1%

22,627

18.6%

Nov-16

1,977

12.1%

23.7%

20,900

20.5%

Oct-16

1,764

(8%)

10.2%

18,924

20.2%

Sep-16

1,917

3.9%

16.1%

17,160

21.3%

Aug-16

1,846

5.2%

20%

15,243

22%

Jul-16

1,754

(8.2%)

16.5%

13,398

22.3%

Jun-16

1,909

(5.2%)

26%

11,644

23.2%

May-16

2,014

(9.2%)

41.4%

9,735

22.6%

Apr-16

2,217

22.3%

39.6%

7,721

18.5%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017

