Semi material distributor Topco seeing more favorable silicone market

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 17 April 2017]

The market for silicone materials is expected to turn healthy as China-based suppliers reduce their output, according to Topco, which distributes and sells silicone materials for Japan's Shin-Etsu.

China-based suppliers of silicone materials are prompted to cut their output and close production lines due to China's tougher environmental policies, which will ease price competition, said Topco. Meanwhile, end-market demand has picked up steadily leading to a healthier balance of supply and demand.

In addition, Topco has gradually expanded its business in China through seven operating bases locally, the company indicated. Topco said starting 2015 it has set up new branch offices in Vietnam and Indonesia, with operations in the both countries expected to break even in 2017.

Topco reported consolidated revenues of NT$688 million (US$22.6 million) for March 2017, up 27% sequentially and 14% on year. Revenues totaled NT$1.78 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 9.7% from a year ago.

Topco posted net profits of NT$290 million, or NT$4.68 per share, on revenues of NT$7.23 billion. The company's board of directors has approved plans to distribute a cash dividend to company shareholders of NT$4 per share for the year.