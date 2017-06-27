Topco Scientific cooperates with AIDC, First International Computer to develop smart green energy systems

Julian Ho, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

Semiconductor material and equipment sales agent Topco Scientific on June 26 signed an MoU with Aerospace Industrial Development (AIDC) and First International Computer for strategic cooperation to develop smart green energy systems combining PV, wind, bio-gas and turbine power generation, according to Topco Scientific.

Topco Scientific's subsidiary Jia Yi Energy is a EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contractor and operator for PV power generation; AIDC has competent turbine engine R&D teams; and First International Computer has established cloud -based remote management systems for nearly 300 PV power-generating stations and rooftop PV systems.

AIDC's turbine engine R&D team can design turbine generators to generate electricity from waste and bio-gas produced from pig farms, while First International Computer-developed cloud-based remote management systems can undertake Big Data analysis to optimize the smart combined green energy system.

Viewing that Taiwan's offshore islands rely on power generation using air-polluting diesel fuel, Topco Scientific will initially set up smart combined green energy systems on offshore islands as demonstration projects, and then replicate its success in Taiwan, the company indicated. In addition, Topco Scientific will tap the Southeast Asia market.