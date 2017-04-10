Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for March

MOPS, April 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.857 billion (US$60.63 million) for March 2017, representing a 2.23% increase on month and 2.5% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$5.571 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.22% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed 0.20% and finished at NT$99.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 7, 2017.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 1,857 2.2% 2.5% 5,571 1.2% Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3% Jun-16 1,909 (5.2%) 26% 11,644 23.2% May-16 2,014 (9.2%) 41.4% 9,735 22.6% Apr-16 2,217 22.3% 39.6% 7,721 18.5% Mar-16 1,812 10.3% 7.4% 5,504 11.7%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017