Topco Scientific 3Q17 revenues to rise 10%

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 12 July 2017]

IC materials distributor Topco Scientific is expected to post 10% revenue growth sequentially in the third quarter of 2017, thanks mainly to a pick-up in orders from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to industry sources.

Topco distributes silicon wafers, photoresists and other semiconductor materials for Japan-based Shin-Etsu Handotai. TSMC has reportedly been Topco's main client.

Topco has reported consolidated revenues for June 2017 increased 5.7% on year and 4.4% sequentially to NT$2.02 billion (US$66.3 million). Revenues for the first half of 2017 decreased 2.1% from a year earlier to about NT$11.4 billion, however.

In addition to semiconductor components and materials, which accounted for about 80% of Topco's total revenues, the company also supplies materials for the LCD photoelectric industry, and solar and LED materials.