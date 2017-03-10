Topco Scientific revenues up almost 11% on year in February

MOPS, March 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 March 2017]

Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.817 billion (US$58.51 million) for February 2017, representing a 4.23% drop on month and 10.57% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$3.714 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.59% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -3.10% and finished at NT$93.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 10, 2017.

Topco: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 1,817 (4.2%) 10.6% 3,714 0.6% Jan-17 1,897 9.9% (7.4%) 1,897 (7.4%) Dec-16 1,727 (12.7%) 0.1% 22,627 18.6% Nov-16 1,977 12.1% 23.7% 20,900 20.5% Oct-16 1,764 (8%) 10.2% 18,924 20.2% Sep-16 1,917 3.9% 16.1% 17,160 21.3% Aug-16 1,846 5.2% 20% 15,243 22% Jul-16 1,754 (8.2%) 16.5% 13,398 22.3% Jun-16 1,909 (5.2%) 26% 11,644 23.2% May-16 2,014 (9.2%) 41.4% 9,735 22.6% Apr-16 2,217 22.3% 39.6% 7,721 18.5% Mar-16 1,812 10.3% 7.4% 5,504 11.7% Feb-16 1,643 (19.8%) 8.9% 3,692 14%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017