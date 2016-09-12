Taipei, Monday, September 12, 2016 16:53 (GMT+8)
Topco Scientific reports increased revenues for August
MOPS, September 12; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 12 September 2016]

Semiconductor material supplier Topco Scientific has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.846 billion (US$58.12 million) for August, up 5.24% on month and 20.01% on year.

For the first eight months of 2016, revenues totaled NT$15.243 billion, increasing 21.97% from a year earlier.

For the year of 2015, Topco Scientific totaled NT$19.072 billion in consolidated revenues, up 5.41% on year.

The company's stock price shed NT$1.80 to finish at NT$85.00 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 12.

