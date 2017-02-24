Advantech introduces edge computing to IoT solutions

Eric Liu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech has introduced the concept of edge computing to its IoT (Internet of Things) solutions by offering edge intelligent servers, in which built-in middleware undertakes preliminary computing to lighten the burden of transferring a huge amount of data for cloud computing-based computing.

If Big Data -- resulting from Internet of Everything -- rely on processing by central servers, there will be an increased burden of transferring data over the web to cloud computing-based servers and delays in the crucial response. Thus, the concept of edge computing is increasingly being adopted for IoT data transfer architecture to reduce the utilization of cloud computing-based resources through preliminary analysis by edge intelligent servers and to increase the efficiency of web-based transfer of IoT data.

Edge computing uses terminal devices to undertake preliminary analysis of data to shorten response time, while cloud computing focuses on historical analysis and long-term storage of data. Thus, edge computing collaborates with cloud computing to increase efficiency of overall computing and decrease traffic of data flows.

For IoT data transfer architecture, demand for distributed computing and instant response is increasingly important, Advantech noted. Using edge intelligent devices to undertake preliminary screening, integration and computing of data as well as transferring only key and necessary data to cloud computing can increase efficiency of data transfer and reduce delays in response arising from transfer to cloud computing.

Since data collected by IoT sensors are in heterogeneous formats, cloud computing-based processing will be burdensome if data formats are not standardized before transfer to cloud computing, Advantech said. Edge intelligent servers, via built-in middleware WISE-Agent, can transform various data formats into a standard one based on an MQTT (message queuing telemetry transport) messaging protocol to enable direct communications among data within cloud computing.

The concept of edge computing has been widely used. For example, edge intelligent servers are used in operation monitoring and preventive maintenance of production equipment. Through collecting samples of equipment operating data for analysis and time of processing components, edge intelligent servers will notify cloud computing-based operational management platforms of abnormal operating conditions or the exhausting of pre-set working durations on equipment for preventive repair to reduce the possibility of sudden breakdown.

In case of managing movable assets such as cranes and mining equipment, it is difficult to monitor operating conditions due to frequent changes in users, working location and use conditions. Connected edge smart devices in combination with sensors enable owners to monitor distribution and operating conditions of their movable assets.

Edge intelligent servers, in IoT data transfer architecture, play an important role of not only making equipment connected but also directing preliminary processing. Advantech-developed edge intelligent server solution features complete hardware/software integration, with the middleware WISE-Agent helping in the connectivity of equipment and transforming various data formats into a standard one as well as the built-in WISE-PaaS platform installing smart management software applications based on different demands for edge computing.