Advantech nets NT$8.96 per share for 2016

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 February 2017]

Industrial computing device maker Advantech posted consolidated revenues of NT$10.805 billion (US$341 million), gross margin 40.26%, net operating profit NT$1.737 billion, net profit NT$1.430 billion and net EPS NT$2.24 for the fourth quarter of 2016, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$42.002 billion, gross margin 40.76%, net operating profit NT$6.632 billion, net profit NT$5.689 billion and net EPS of NT$8.96 for the whole year, the company said at a February 23 investors conference.

Consolidated revenues, net operating profit, net profit and net EPS for 2016 were the respective highest annual levels on record.

Advantech noted it will look to expanding its presence in Vietnam and Turkey in 2017. In Europe, Advantech will set up marketing offices in Spain and Sweden, and the company expects business in China, Europe, Japan, India and Russia to grow significantly on year.

While the IoT ecosystem has large growth potential, there is a large variety of applications, most of which need customized products and services. This makes it a challenge to achieve economies of scale, according to Advantech chairman KC Liu. Therefore, Liu has called for the formation of Allied DMS, an alliance and platform to allow relatively small makers to share IoT hardware resources, and IoT Edge Intelligence PaaS (platform as a service), a software platform for IoT.