Taipei, Thursday, June 15, 2017 00:28 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
26°C
Digitimes Research: Samsung Display dominance in China AMOLED market to see challenge starting 2018
Press release, June 13; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 13 June 2017]

AMOLED smartphone panel shipments to China are expected to keep increasing, but Samsung Display's dominance in the market will start seeing challenges from local competitors in 2018 when they ramp up production for AMOLED panels, according to Digitimes Research.

China's AMOLED smartphone panel shipments will increase to 3.53 million units in 2018, compared to 2.43 million units in 2016, figures from Digitimes Research's latest Special Report, China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020, show.

When it started promoting its AMOLED panels to China-based customers in 2015, the South Korea-based vendor was almost the only maker capable of supplying meaningful volumes to the market.

But Samsung Display's limited production capacity means that when Samsung Electronics began to promote handsets with AMOLED displays in other emerging markets in first-half 2016, the panel supplier was forced to reduce its AMOLED supply to China. In the second half of 2016, major China-based smartphone vendors began shifting AMOLED panel orders for their flagship models to Japan-based JDI.

Samsung Display is now expected to resume strong promotion of its AMOLED panels in China in 2017, which is likely to curb the shipment growth of China-based AMOLED panel makers. But China-based AMOLED panel makers are not sitting idly.

Seven China-based panel makers have been expanding existing or setting up new AMOLED production capacities, with the total annual capacity estimated to increase from 272,000 square meters in 2016 to 1.584 million square meters in 2018, 4.464 million square meters in 2019, and 7.864 million square meters in 2020, representing an overall CAGR of 131.9% from 2016-2020.

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: Asustek launches ZenFone AR smartphone

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 3h 13min ago

  • Globalfoundries launches 7LP FinFET process

    Bits + chips | 3h 32min ago

  • UMC names co-presidents

    Bits + chips | 3h 50min ago

  • Taiwan aims to increase wind power-generating capacity by 652MW during 2017-2020

    Green energy | 3h 53min ago

  • Taiwan market: Taiwan Star Cellular outperforms APT to become 4th-largest telecom operator

    Mobile + telecom | 3h 58min ago

  • Winbond to expand 12-inch fab capacity

    Bits + chips | 4h 1min ago

  • Topco to see revenues peak in 3Q17

    Before Going to Press | 3h 36min ago

  • China market: Government ready to assign frequency bands for 5G networks

    Before Going to Press | 3h 43min ago

  • Giantplus sees order visibility extend to year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | 3h 57min ago

  • Spreadtrum developing 5G chips

    Before Going to Press | 3h 58min ago

  • Taiwan solar cell makers unlikely to adopt Black silicon wafers

    Before Going to Press | 4h 9min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Qualcomm APs adopted in popular smartphone devices

    Before Going to Press | 4h 12min ago

  • China market: CSOT begins construction of new flexible LTPS-AMOLED panel lines

    Before Going to Press | 4h 13min ago

  • China market: HP joins local firm to promote 3D printing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 4h 14min ago

  • Taiwan Mobile to continue to count on 4G services to maintain growth momentum

    Before Going to Press | 4h 16min ago

  • Wistron business growth sees rebound

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • China government issues green power certificates

    Before Going to Press | 4h 27min ago

  • PWM IC backend specialist GEM Services to post single-digit revenue growth in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 4h 33min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link