ASE, KYEC to see sales pick up in 2Q17
Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

IC packaging and testing houses Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and King Yuan Electronics (KYEC) will see their sales pick up starting in April, as shipments to their main clients kick off, according to industry sources.

ASE is reportedly among the backend suppliers for the upcoming iPhone series, and is expected to perform relatively strongly compared to other backend houses during the peak season, said the sources. ASE will see orders from Apple estimated at more than 60 million ICs per quarter, the sources noted.

ASE has responded saying it does not comment on customer orders. ASE forecast previously revenues will register sequential growth through the last quarter of 2017. Revenues for the first quarter will be affected by inventory correction in the chip industry supply chain, the company said.

KYEC is seeing slow orders from its China- and Taiwan-based handset chip clients in the first quarter, but orders for graphics chips from Nvidia has been robust, the sources identified. Meanwhile, KYEC has secured orders for CMOS image sensors from OmniVision with the orders set to expand starting the second quarter, the sources said.

