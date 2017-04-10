SPIL, KYEC March revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 April 2017]

IC packaging and testing houses Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) have reported on-year revenue growth of 3.9% and 6.7%, respectively, for March 2017.

Consolidated revenues at SPIL came to NT$6.67 billion (US$217.9 million) in March, rising 11.1% sequentially. The company posted revenues of NT$19.55 billion in the first quarter of 2017, up a slight 1.3% on year.

KYEC generated March consolidated revenues of NT$1.68 billion, up 10.9% on month. Revenues totaled NT$4.87 billion for the first quarter of 2017, rising 11.7% from a year earlier.

Market watchers expect SPIL to post single-digit revenue growth sequentially in the second quarter of 2017 driven by a pull-in of orders for high-end smartphone chips from China as well as stable demand in growth for PC-use and memory chips.

KYEC will manage to enjoy sequential revenue growth through the third quarter of 2017, when revenues will reach the peak for the year, thanks to robust demand for smartphone chips, car electronics and CMOS image sensors, according to the watchers.

KYEC, SPIL: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month SPIL KYEC Sales Y/Y Sales Y/Y Mar-17 6,668 3.9% 1,675 6.7% Feb-17 6,002 (3.9%) 1,510 11.2% Jan-17 6,881 3.7% 1,683 17.7% Dec-16 7,469 7.7% 1,718 21.4% Nov-16 7,271 7.4% 1,714 20.7% Oct-16 7,438 5.3% 1,802 23.7% Sep-16 7,207 3.5% 1,805 23.4% Aug-16 7,433 10.7% 1,822 25.5% Jul-16 7,315 15.2% 1,804 20.2% Jun-16 7,393 7.5% 1,743 19.2% May-16 7,461 0.7% 1,714 18.8% Apr-16 6,826 (1.9%) 1,601 11.1% Mar-16 6,421 (13.7%) 1,569 9.6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017