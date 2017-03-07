Backend houses ASE, PTI February revenues increase

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

IC packager Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues for February 2017 surged 19.5% from a year ago to around NT$21.1 billion (US$681.6 million), while February revenues at memory IC backend specialist Powertech Technology (PTI) climbed 24.1% on year to about NT$4 billion.

ASE's consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2017 came to NT$43.78 billion, rising 12.8% from a year earlier.

ASE said previously the company will manage to post sequential revenue growth through the fourth quarter of 2017, with revenues for all of the year outperforming those reported for 2016. Nevertheless, revenues for the first quarter of 2017 will register a sequential decrease as a result of seasonality and a particularly strong fourth quarter, the company said.

PTI, which has more than 70% of revenues generated from the DRAM and NAND flash memory sectors, saw its cumulative 2017 revenues through February increased about 19% from a year ago to NT$8.39 billion.

PTI expects its performance during the first quarter of 2017 to be stronger than the seasonal pattern seen historically, company president JY Hung said at a January investors meeting. Despite seasonality and customers' inventory adjustments, PTI's overall demand outlook for the first quarter is optimistic, Hung indicated.