KYEC positive about 3Q17 outlook

Julian Ho, Miaoli; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 2 May 2017]

IC testing company King Yuan Electronics Company (KYEC) will see its sales hit bottom for 2017 in April, according to company chairman CK Lee. Sales will reach their peak for 2017 in the third quarter, said Lee.

Vendors will start their new product promotions in the second quarter of 2017, and chip demand for smartphones as well as other terminal devices will boom in the third quarter, Lee indicated.

In addition to handset-chip testing, KYEC will also enjoy robust demand for car electronics, CMOS image sensors, graphics chips and AI solutions, Lee said.

KYEC has also generated more revenues from its burn-in testing services for logic chips, which has enjoyed annual revenue growth of about 20% over the past three years, according to company president AH Liu. KYEC's burn-in testing generates revenues of between NT$50 million and NT$60 million per month, and is making a positive contribution to the company's profitability, said Liu.

KYEC's burn-in testing services are being used for the manufacture of chips targeted at AI, automotive, IoT and data center applications.

KYEC reported revenues of NT$4.87 billion (US$162.3 million) for the first quarter of 2017, down about 7% sequentially but up 11.7% on year. Gross margin and operating margin climbed to 30.36% and 19.23%, respectively, in the first quarter.

KYEC posted net profits of NT$560 million in the first quarter of 2017, down 14.3% sequentially and about 7% on year. The company attributed its profit decrease to non-operating losses such as foreign exchange losses, which dragged down its EPS for the quarter to NT$0.48.

KYEC's major clients reportedly include Intel, MediaTek, Nvidia and OmniVision.