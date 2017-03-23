Qualcomm, ASE, Brazil government sign MOU to build IC testing/packaging plant in Brazil, says paper

Commercial Times, March 23; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 March 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Qualcomm and the Brazil government reportedly have signed a MOU to jointly invest US$200 million initially to establish an IC testing/packaging plant in Sao Paulo, according to Chinese-language Commercial Times Report.

ASE confirmed the signing of the MOU for cooperation, but said the investment project remains in the discussion stage without concrete planning.

The planned investment project aims to build up a semiconductor supply chain in Brazil to meet increasing chip demand for smartphones and IoT devices in Brazil and other markets in Central and South America, indicated the paper.

The potential investment plan in Brazil comes after ASE COO Tien Wu said earlier that the company has no plans to build new plants for IC packaging services in the US although it does currently runs two IC testing facilities in California and Texas.

ASE currently also offers IC backend services in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico.