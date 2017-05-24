ASE lands FOWLP packaging orders from Infineon, says paper

Commercial Times, May 24; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 24 May 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reportedly secured orders for providing fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) service for Infineon Technologies' power management (PWM) chips, according to a Chinese-language Commercial Times report.

ASE will install 8-inch FOWLP packaging lines for handling Infineon's orders with volume production to kick off in the second half of 2017, which will begin generating revenues for the packaging firm at the end of the year, said the report.

Previously, ASE also landed FOWLP orders for Qualcomm's 14nm chips and HiSilicon Technologies' 10nm chips in the second half of 2016, the report noted.

ASE has built up FOWLP production lines capable of handling 20,000 wafers a month, making it the world's second FOWLP packaging firm after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), said the report.