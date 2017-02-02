ASE looks to higher capex, revenues in 2017

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 2 February 2017]

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) expects to post sequential revenue growth through the fourth quarter of 2017, with revenues for all of the year outperforming those reported for 2016, according to company COO Tien Wu.

ASE's core IC ATM (assembly, test and material) business posted revenue growth of 3.9% in 2016, outperforming the overall semiconductor industry growth, said Wu. Meanwhile, gross margin generated from the company's EMS division climbed to 9.8% in 2016 from 7.5% a year earlier making a positive contribution to the company's overall profitability, Wu indicated.

ASE reported net profits of NT$21.69 billion (US$692.3 million) for 2016 - the second-highest annual level in the company's history, with EPS reaching NT$2.83 compared with NT$2.51 in 2015. The company posted consolidated revenues of NT$274.88 billion for 2016, down about 3% from the record high of about NT$283.3 billion a year earlier, while gross margin increased to 19.4% from 17.7% in 2015.

ASE will budget a higher capex for 2017, with a focus on fan-out packaging and bumping, Wu noted. The company spent nearly US$700 million in 2016.

In particular, ASE is looking to grow production capacity for fan-out packaging to 25,000 wafers monthly by the end of 2017 from the current 10,000-15,000 units, according to company CFO Joseph Tung. The company will also invest in other areas such as copper pillar and offerings for memory chips, Tung added.

Tung also suggested ASE's revenues for the first quarter of 2017 will register a sequential decrease as a result of seasonality and a strong fourth quarter. Sales of ASE's IC ATM business are expected to approach those generated in the second quarter of 2016, Tung said. Meanwhile, gross margin of ASE's IC ATM business for the first quarter will be similar to the first-half 2016 level, while that of the EMS business will be consistent with the 2016 average level.

ASE announced consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 grew 6% sequentially and 2% on year to NT$77.13 billion. The results were also the highest quarterly revenues in the company's history. Meanwhile, ASE saw its gross margin climb to 19.9% in the fourth quarter from 19.4% in the third.

Market watchers expect ASE to post a 10-11% sequential decrease in consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2017.

In addition, Wu provides an update on ASE's planned merger with fellow IC backend company Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL). The pair in August 2016 submitted an application with China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) seeking approval for their proposed merger. The receipt of the application was approved by the region's anti-trust authority in December, said Wu, adding that the second stage of the review process has taken place.

Meanwhile, ASE and SPIL continue to cooperate with the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) investigation seeking approval for their proposed merger slated for completion by the end of 2017, Wu continued.

ASE CFO Joseph Tung (left) and COO Tien Wu (right)

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2017