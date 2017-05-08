ASE April revenues down 10% on-month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 8 May 2017]

Packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$20.49 billion (US$678.7 million) for April 2017, down about 10% sequentially but up 1.3% on year.

ASE's consolidated revenues for the first four months of 2017 totaled NT$87.04 billion, rising 5.4% from a year earlier.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business posted revenues of NT$12.48 billion in April 2017, up 2.5% from a year ago but down 6.2% sequentially, the company disclosed.

ASE expects its IC ATM business to post flat sales and gross margin growth sequentially in the second quarter. Meanwhile, sales of the company's EMS business will be consistent with the average level in the second and third quarters of 2016, with gross margin staying similar to the prior first-quarter 2017 level.

ASE's core IC assembly test and material (ATM) business posted revenues of NT$38.39 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 12% on quarter but up 8% on year, while sales generated from its EMS division fell 15.2% sequentially but grew 18.5% from a year earlier to NT$29.36 billion.

ASE generated consolidated revenues of NT$66.55 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 14% sequentially but up 7% on year. Gross margin for the quarter slid 1.9pp on quarter and 0.4pp from a year ago to 18%.